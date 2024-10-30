Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.80 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $109,382,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.