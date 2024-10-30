Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.02 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.