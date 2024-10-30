Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.27.

RCL opened at $210.21 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $214.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.35.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

