Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,220 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000,000 after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,389 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.34.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -449.99%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

