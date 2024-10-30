Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 319.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 247.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 291.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 304.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 302.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

