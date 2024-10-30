Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,687 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

