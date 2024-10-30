Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Teresa Parker Sells 4,439 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,820.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teresa Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98.

NTRS stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after acquiring an additional 850,556 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

