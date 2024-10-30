NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.