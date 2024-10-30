Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 73.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NU by 216.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,028,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,800 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

