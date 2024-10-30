NU (NYSE:NU) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Head to Head Survey

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NU and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 3 5 0 2.63 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

NU presently has a consensus target price of $15.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 15.11% 27.00% 4.19% MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NU and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NU and MGT Capital Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $8.03 billion 9.30 $1.03 billion $0.31 50.55 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.57 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

NU has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NU has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

