Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.86% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,045,000.

Shares of SEPW stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

