Old Port Advisors Has $317,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.2 %

TOL opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

