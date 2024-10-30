Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.