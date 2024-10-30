Old Port Advisors Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

