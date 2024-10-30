Old Port Advisors Sells 131 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

