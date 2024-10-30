Old Port Advisors Sells 2,307 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 53.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLN. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

