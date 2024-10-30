Old Port Advisors Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $396.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $263.79 and a 1-year high of $397.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

