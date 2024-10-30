Old Port Advisors Sells 3,410 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

