Old Port Advisors Sells 522 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,089.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 154,115 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

