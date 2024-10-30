Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

