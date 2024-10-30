Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 41239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $591.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.35 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

