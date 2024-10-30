Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $4,188,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.