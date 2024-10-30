Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.96 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

