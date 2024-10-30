Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

