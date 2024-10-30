OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.