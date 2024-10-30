OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $172.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

