PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

