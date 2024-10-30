Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $221.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE PKG opened at $226.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $148.50 and a 12-month high of $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

