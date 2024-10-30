Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 123,334 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,605. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLTR opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.44 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

