Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.44 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,207,558 shares of company stock valued at $802,735,278. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

