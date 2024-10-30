Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 569 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,002 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

