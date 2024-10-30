Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 116,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.62 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

