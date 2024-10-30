Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $126.07.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

