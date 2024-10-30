Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 963 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

