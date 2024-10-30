Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

