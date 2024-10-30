Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $286,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $696.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $452.03 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KLA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.