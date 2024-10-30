Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

CRL stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $210.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

