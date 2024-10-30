Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $372,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

