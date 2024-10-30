Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $394.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.25 and a 200-day moving average of $328.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.