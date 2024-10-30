Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 932,085 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724,148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,795,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 422,175 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

