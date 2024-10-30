Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

