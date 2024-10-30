Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

