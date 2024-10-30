Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.