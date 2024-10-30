Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.