Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 13,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

DELL stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

