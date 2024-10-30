Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.