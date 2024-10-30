Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SOXX opened at $235.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.22.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.