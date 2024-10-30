Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 473 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

