Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $355.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

