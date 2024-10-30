Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $8.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,579,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,126 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

